The Saginaw County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible residents who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The county health department is awaiting guidance concerning booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines as well as the safety of mixing different vaccines.
“We want Saginaw County residents to know there are plenty of Pfizer doses,” says Christina Harrington, MPH, health officer. “Availability is widespread, so people can determine if they need one and decide when and where to go that works best for them – whether that’s the health department, a local pharmacy, a physician’s office, or an urgent care clinic.” She adds, “There’s no need to fear or feel the need to rush to the head of some line like we saw in the early months of the COVID-19 vaccination effort. Essentially, everyone who wants a booster can get one.”
Residents can receive their booster shot at the Saginaw County Health Department, located at 1600 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw, in room 309 every Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“We don’t know what kind of traffic to expect since the vaccine is plentiful and widely available at numerous locations,” Harrington admits. “We will assess the demand at our clinics and add more if needed.”
A schedule for the booster vaccine will be on the Saginaw County Health Department’s Facebook page and website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.