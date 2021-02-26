A Michigan border patrol agent rescued a woman who fell into freezing water.
It happened at the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area-Boat Launch in Monroe County at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
A border patrol agent noticed an older woman stumbled into freezing water due to the high winds. The agent immediately sprang into action and went into the freezing water to carry the woman to safety, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.
The woman suffered severe injuries to her head and face from the fall. The agent put the woman in a warm vehicle. He then moved to help an older gentleman who tried to leave his vehicle and also fell on the boat ramp due to the high winds.
After helping the man back into his vehicle, the agent gave first aid to the woman’s face and head while a bystander at the boat ramp called 911.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of our agent who without hesitation risked his safety to enter the freezing water and saved the life of a complete stranger,” Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said. “We remain committed to the protection of our country and communities in which we live and serve.”
First responders from the Brownstown Township Police Department and Brownstown Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene soon after to help take the woman to a nearby hospital.
Crews from the Brownstown Fire and Rescue said if the agent didn’t immediately respond, the woman’s condition would have been extremely dire.
