A new report shows customs and border patrol agents at Michigan ports seized more counterfeit money than anywhere else in the nation last year.
That same report showed they also seized enough of the dangerous opioid fentanyl to kill 1.5 million Michigan residents.
“Whoever those agents are, they should get a medal for doing their job,” Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
Federspiel spoke glowingly about the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Michigan’s border.
The CBP said in 2019, 10 pounds of fentanyl was confiscated at the state’s five ports of entry that it patrols. That is enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people.
That is fentanyl that will not make its way to Saginaw County.
“The people who are going to inject heroin that’s laced with fentanyl, the officers or medical personnel who happen to come across it, may not even know it’s in the car and they go to touch somebody or something and it goes right through our pores and can kill us,” Federspiel said.
Those same border agents also seized $7.8 million in counterfeit money last year.
“It’s devastating to a community when you introduce counterfeit bills. Especially local businesses, mom and pop shops, etc. It can be disastrous for some companies. Again, I want to congratulate the border agents who are out there doing an exceptional job,” Federspiel said.
Federspiel appreciates the efforts of the CBP.
Closer to home, he said his office will do everything it can to rid the area of substances that can kill.
“We want to ensure that we continue to do the things that we’re doing so that we can keep our citizens safe and our offices safe,” Federspiel said.
