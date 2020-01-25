Bounty hunters accused of shooting bail jumper

It was a chaotic scene at a Family Dollar in Detroit after a man was shot in the parking lot.
The person behind the trigger was a bounty hunter who was after a man who didn’t show up to court.
Police said the two bounty hunters were arrested and could be charged with a crime after shots were fired into an SUV.
AAA Liberty Bell, a bond agency, said they hired the bounty hunters to capture a man who jumped bail.
However, police have not confirmed the victim was wanted, nor if they had the right man.
The bounty hunter’s attorney spoke out saying his clients did nothing wrong.
"If you're running for the law and you try to put someone's life in jeopardy - they had to do what they have to do so they can make it home to their families," said attorney James Galen.
Bounty hunters operate outside of law enforcement.
In this case, police said three people, including a child, were inside the SUV when the back window was shot out.
Police also said the 29-year-old victim was the only person in the SUV struck by gunfire.
Employees at the Family Dollar said one of the bounty hunters approached the victim after he left the store.
That’s when an altercation took place and the victim got into his car.
The employees said then a second bounty hunter pulled a truck behind the victim’s SUV to block his escape and then shots rang out.
The bounty hunter’s defense attorney said his client was behind the car and his life was in danger.
"If Mike [the bounty hunter] wouldn't of responded with a gunshot he may have killed Mike,” Galen said. “After the individual was shot he put his hands out the window and layed down and cuffed him and police came shortly thereafter."
The victim is in serious condition. Police have not identified him.
Police said they recovered a gun.
