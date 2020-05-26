It will be a different experience if you plan to head out and do some old-fashioned shopping.
The White House Boutique in Frankenmuth is just one of many retail shops that have opened their doors.
Carol McLellan, the owner of the boutique, said customers will notice the changes as soon as they arrive at the front door and knock to see if they can set an appointment.
“And since we are by appointment only, they don’t really realize that I think. But if they come to the door and we have time available, we say your appointment can be now. So they come in and that works out great,” McLellan said.
Ten people are allowed in the store at one time and that includes the employees.
Customers waiting for their appointments will have to wait outside until a space opens.
Once inside, McLellan said customers are invited to circle the shop while keeping their distance with a pre-planned path.
McLellan said trying on clothes will be a bigger task at hand.
“I have a much bigger rack that will go the length of the room, and then we can steam it with our steamer up and down after it has been back here for 24-hours,” McLellan said.
She said they also have a UV wand for the clothing customers use to try on.
“We also have an air purifier in here that will circulate the air in the room and clean it six times in an hour,” McLellan said.
Coming to work isn’t as easy as coming in and punching in, she explained.
“There are COVID-19 keys to safety. And when they arrive at White House Boutique, the first thing they do is take their temperature, write their name on the list here, and then record their temperature,” McLellan said.
McLellan said she’s looking forward to the day when masks will no longer be necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.