Small retailers are facing even smaller profits.
“We saw very, very few online sales, I’m not going to lie, in the first five to six weeks of the quarantine,” said Shannon White of Shift.
"If you’re shopping online, you can shop online anywhere,” said Jessica Hill from Omoni Boutique. “But the whole point of the boutique is to create that closeness.”
But closeness and COVID-19 don’t mix.
Their doors are shut so boutiques owners like Jessica and Shannon have had to get creative to stay in business.
“We did a pretty big push on social media,” Shannon said. “And we’ve done two live sales. We've done a lot of home deliveries too. And there’s something special about having something delivered by hand to your door. “
As for Omoni Boutique, they just completed their first curbside service today, it’s just like ordering takeout. You buy the clothes online, show up in your car and they deliver it straight to you.
“Which also helps in shipping costs for us and still lets us see our community even if it’s just running it out,” Jessica said.
Right now, they’re waiting it out, hoping to reopen and brainstorming ideas on how to do so safely.
“Thinking of sidewalk sales,” Jessica said. “For try ons we’re doing appointment based maybe. Thinking of doing private shopping where you can book like an hour or two hours”
And of course, masks, disinfectant and limiting the number of shoppers.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t said when retail can open back up.
These boutique owners are hoping it's as early as June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.