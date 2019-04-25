Bovine tuberculosis has been confirmed in a small beef herd in Alpena County.
The herd, which is the 74th cattle herd to be identified with bovine TB in Michigan since 1998, was identified through routine surveillance testing.
Bovine TB, a bacterial disease that primarily affects cattle, is endemic in the free-ranging white-tailed deer population in Michigan’s modified accredited zone.
The MAZ is a U.S. Department of Agriculture designation for Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties. In the MAZ, contact with deer can be a potential source of bovine TB infection for cattle.
As part of the Michigan Department of Rural Development’s standard disease response, an investigation will be conducted to identify and test herds that had an association with the infected herd.
“Although a great deal of work is being done by producers in this area of the state, MDARD, the Department of Natural Resources, and partner agencies to prevent bovine TB cases, we do still occasionally see newly infected herds,” said Michigan’s Assistant State Veterinarian Nancy Barr, DVM. “Responding to them in an effective manner helps prevent further cases and protect the state’s TB free status in the remainder of the state. MDARD and the DNR are working with farmers, hunters, and community members to preserve and maintain healthy cattle, healthy deer and healthy communities.”
