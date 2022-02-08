A bovine tuberculosis positive herd has been found in Oscoda County, according to State Veterinarian Nora Wineland.
The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the disease in one of the animals of a dairy herd on Jan. 25 in Michigan’s Modified Accredited Zone.
Bovine BT is a bacterial disease that can affect all mammals, including humans. It’s known to be in the free-ranging white-tailed deer population of the MAZ, a four-county area that includes Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda.
The disease can be transmitted between deer and cattle. While state and federal agencies are taking steps to manage the disease, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said hunting deer is an important tool in maintaining a healthy deer population.
Additional testing will need to be done to ensure the remaining animals are healthy. If there is another infected animal, they will be removed, according to Wineland.
An epidemiologic investigation will determine the source of the infection.
