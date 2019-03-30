You’ll usually find Jessica Day tearing up the swim lanes for Special Olympics but this weekend you’ll find her on the bowling lanes instead.
“This is my first-time bowling for the Special Olympics so it’s really nice,” Day said.
And she’s not alone. Nearly 75 people joined her for the 9th year as the Midland County Special Olympics hosted a Bowl-a-thon fundraiser.
The community helped fill the lanes at Northern Bowling Alley in Sanford.
“It raises money for us to do summer games, our transportation, pay for our training. It pays for uniforms and equipment, so any dollar we can get goes straight into the program that way athletes don’t have to pay anything for it,” said Chris Burns, the area director for the Midland County Special Olympics.
Special Olympics of Midland helps more than 150 athletes who head to Mt. Pleasant to compete over the summer.
Despite the amazing turn out, Burns said there’s always room for the community to lend a hand in other ways.
She hopes the Bowl-a-thon is a kick start to get more involved.
“There’s just a lot of opportunities and the biggest one that we always need is we always need volunteers and coaches,” Burns said.
For Day, she’s thankful for the community support because of them athletes like her can compete at no cost.
She said all she has to do now is practice her butterfly stroke.
