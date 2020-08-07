Owners of bowling alleys across the state are suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to try to reopen.
"We feel that we were left with no other choice more than anything," said Bo Goergen.
He’s the executive director of the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan. The organization is suing Whitmer for the right to reopen all bowling centers across the state.
"If September one comes and we can't open I would expect close to 50 percent of all the bowling centers to close," he said.
The push to reopen by September is fueled by trying to retain much needed revenue generated by fall leagues.
"I think it's necessary to get our position in front of people so they can make an educated and informed decision about our industry," Wendy Sebert said.
She owns Candlelite Sports and Banquet in Bridgeport and she supports the lawsuit.
“When you can travel two miles into Ohio and bowl and I was in the U.P. last week and there's bowling centers [open] up there,” Sebert said. “They can justify it because they're in a different zone classification, it's a struggle for us to understand why we're unable to open."
Sebert is quick to point out that the Candlelite will not close. But she's worried about other bowling centers that are struggling.
For his part, Goergen says he's tried to work with Whitmer over reopening safely.
Now he feels he has no other choice than to take legal action on behalf of the state's bowling industry.
"We can have our customers wear masks. We can easily provide social distancing,” he said. “An average size of a bowling center in the state of Michigan is 30,000 square feet, much larger than any restaurant. We can provide a safe environment."
