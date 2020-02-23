A bowling fundraiser was held on Feb. 23 to help a Saginaw County teacher battling cancer.
"He has a cancer, so we're out here trying to help him while he's unable to work," said Kim Rowman, a Carrollton parent.
Parents, students and other supporters filled Stardust Lanes in Saginaw to show their support for Carrollton High School teacher Cory Duquette. He was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018.
"He was trying to work and continue to volunteer and coach and all those other things," said Kim Rowan.
His cancer worsened and eventually spread through his body and prevented him from teaching.
"He has to do a more invasive treatment, so we're here to raise some money for him while he can't work," said Kaya Rowan, a Carrollton student.
Kaya Rowan said Duquette was a one of a kind teacher and always willing to help.
"He's a really funny guy," said Kaya. "You can go to him about anything, really, it didn't matter if it was about school or not."
Today students like Kaya are returning the favor and hoping to ease the financial burden for one of their favorite teachers.
"He's my geometry teacher," said Gabe Rowan, a Carrollton student. "He's helped me through a lot. A teacher like him is needed to help us with better life choices and to help us understand more things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.