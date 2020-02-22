A local organization continuing its efforts to impact the youth in the Mid-Michigan community with a bowling fundraiser.
Strikes, spares and gutter balls raised money for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County for the 41st year in a row.
The Gary Haggart "Bowl for Kids Sake" even offers a chance for all ages to support mentoring needs and opportunities for area youth.
The organization hopes to raise $175,000 this weekend.
In 2019, Big Brothers and Big Sisters served 507 kids with more than 100 on the waiting list. They hope to mentor an additional 200 kids this year.
TV5's bowling team won today's competition for a second year in a row.
