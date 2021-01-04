Boxing champion Claressa Shields is not one to forget where she came from or how cold it gets in the winter.
That's why she held a coat drive to give away hundreds of coats on Jan. 4.
"It’s cold out." Shields said. "Even though there’s coronavirus, it's not going to keep the kids in the house. They want to go outside. They want to play, and they want to make snowmen. We wanted to make sure that everybody was warm.”
Sheilds held the event with B-Ray of Club 93.7 at the Sweet Leaf. She said she couldn't have helped so many people without other people lending a hand. They also gave away hats and gloves.
"BFB Packman joined and the rapper Poohdiddy joined in and donated 100 coats,” Shields said. “I think we gave away 400 to 500 coats today."
Shields even took time to sign autographs for her littlest fans. As for what's next, she said she is about ready to jumpstart into 2021 in boxing and mixed martial arts.
"As you guys know I am now a boxer and MMA fighter and I’m looking forward to having my first fight of the year probably in February or March,” Shields said. “And I’ll be having my first MMA fight in June: I’m just all over the place training, flying out to Albuquerque in three days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.