A new after-school program will be coming to the city of Flint starting April 1st thanks to Flint’s boxing legends Chris and Tracy Byrd.
The Joe and Rose Byrd Boxing Academy will be inside the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village located at 4119 N. Saginaw St. and will offer youth boxing lessons.
Rose was the first female boxer to enter the ring and second licensed female assistant coach in the USA. Chris fought Evander Holyfield and was an Olympic boxing coach in 1992.
People of all ages in Flint know who the Byrd’s are and their success, and their children are keeping their legacy alive.
“We partnered with the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village to have an afterschool all-star program with boxing,” Tracey Byrd, President of the Joe and Rose Byrd Boxing Academy, said. “It’s specifically non-contact, it’s to bring fitness and awareness to boxing, health nutrition and diets, and all that encompassed within this program.”
It’s a great opportunity for kids in the community to learn and, it’s something for them to do after school.
“I’ll try boxing, I’ll do the best I can,” Dequeris Mayfield, a teen from Flint said.
The grand opening is Mon. April 1st, the center will be open every Mon. from 5-7 p.m.
