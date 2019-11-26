What's Thanksgiving without turkey?
On Tuesday, Boxing Champion - and Flint native - Anthony Durrell made sure no family goes without one for the holiday.
Dirrell gave back to his community one car and turkey at a time.
“You drive up we give you a turkey, you drive off,” Dirrell said. “I just want to do something for the people of Flint that's less fortunate.”
Cars wrapped around Dayton Street for his third annual turkey giveaway. It gave families something to enjoy for the holiday.
“You bring your family and your friends close and you tell stories around a good meal,” he said.
The event has been growing each year.
“Anything that I can do to help, you know I’m here,” Dirrell said. “The first year I did it, it was a lot of cars but I don't think it exceeded this many.”
He's glad he's able to show support and give back to his hometown.
“I'm here for the people. I’m here to make them happy and make them smile,” he said. “If I can make one person smile a day, I’ve done my deed.”
He hopes that’s the case for years to come
“I'll do that every year until I can't anymore,” Dirrell said.
