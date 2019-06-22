Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in Detroit during an argument among adults.
Detroit police say a family dispute arose Friday afternoon on the city's west side. The boy was listed in stable condition on Saturday and a 28-year-old man was in critical condition.
Officer Holly Lance tells The Detroit News that a "little boy got put in the middle of an adult argument and got shot."
The shooting came the same day that Police Chief James Craig launched an initiative called "Check Yourself, Stop the Violence." Craig says the aim is to promote peaceful conflict resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.