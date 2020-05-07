Boy asks for cat food donations instead of birthday gifts

Drew Osterbrock loves cats.
In his short life, he has rescued several stray kittens. He would even visit the Humane Society of Midland County to visit the kittens and pay the adoption fees for older cats, his mom Suzanne Osterbrock said.
For the past few years, Drew has asked people to donate cat food to the humane society instead of buying him gifts for his birthday.
Drew turned 13 on May 7 and he was upset he was not going to be able to have a birthday party.
"He was mostly upset because he wouldn’t be able to gift cat food to the Humane Society to help the cats," Suzanne said.
To aid in her son's philanthropic wishes, Suzanne created a Facebook fundraiser to raise money to buy cat food to donate to the shelter.
As of Drew's birthday, they raised more than $2,800.
"This Fundraiser was a birthday surprise for Drew. My husband and I shared the Fundraiser information with him yesterday. He was stunned and speechless, needless to say!! The overwhelming outpouring of love and support for Drew, and the generosity of sooooo many people to help him with his passion to help cats in need have been incredible, and we are so very grateful," Suzanne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.