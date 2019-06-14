Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in western Michigan.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Marsman was riding his bike with his father on a bike path in Cascade Township on Thursday evening when they came to an intersection. The boy waited to cross and then tried to cross the roadway. He was struck by a truck that was making a turn.
WOOD-TV reports the boy was due to celebrate his seventh birthday next week.
The sheriff's office says the boy's father wasn't injured.
The sheriff's office says the truck driver remained at the scene near Grand Rapids and was cooperative. The crash is under investigation.
