More than 2,000 homeless people in Michigan now have a warm blanket thanks to a 12-year-old boy.
Samuel VerHage showed up at Martin Luther King Park on Friday, Nov. 23 in Kalamazoo to help handout hundreds of blankets to those in need.
He started collecting blankets for people in 2015. Back then his goal was 200 blankets.
This year, his group, Samuel’s Blankets collected close to 2,600 blankets.
“It’s helping the homeless and I’ve always had a heart for the homeless,” VerHage said.
“Being so young, he has a beautiful heart,” said Jasmine Morton, a Kalamazoo resident. “To help people out here doesn’t have much. It’s really wonderful.”
Samuel’s Blankets doesn’t start collecting blankets until September, but the group is looking to partner with business or organizations to take-in donations.
