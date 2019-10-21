A Mid-Michigan kid got his birthday wish when officials from several departments came to celebrate his birthday with him.
The Voices for Children Advocacy Center said Johnny reached out to them to see if they could help get the police to attend his birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The center said about 50 police officers, firefighters, and EMTs attended the party. There were officers from at least 10 different departments.
Not only did they surprise him with their presence, but with presents as well.
MSP brought him a badge with his name engraved, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office got him his own uniform, and the Burton Police Department got him a little Burton police car.
