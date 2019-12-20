A Michigan man recently identified as the newborn boy snatched from his mother in 1964 by someone posing as a maternity-ward nurse was found through ancestry websites after the man or a child of his submitted DNA to the sites to learn more about their family tree.
That's according to genetic genealogist CeCe Moore who played a role in the discovery.
She told The Associated Press Friday that she and an adopted son of the Fronczaks submitted DNA from one of the kidnapped boy's close relatives to the ancestry sites in 2014.
They finally got a notification last year through one of the sites that there was a match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.