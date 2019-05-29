Police say an 11-year-old boy who was riding a minibike has been fatally struck by a Michigan sheriff's deputy who was heading to the scene of a burglary.
The Calhoun County sheriff's office says the Battle Creek boy was riding when he was hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Battle Creek.
Sheriff Matt Saxton says the death is "heartbreaking" and he believes it was accidental.
He says the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress in the nearby city of Springfield, but the vehicle didn't have its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.
Saxton says the minibike did not have any lights on.
