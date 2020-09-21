A child was missing in northern Michigan waters and two others were safe Monday after a wave swept them off a pier, a sheriff said.
The children were walking on the pier with their grandmother when a wave washed them off just before 1 p.m., Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
The grandmother jumped in and rescued one child, and another was able to climb out of the surf, Schendel said.
The weather hindered efforts to find the missing child, he said.
Schendel said searchers don’t believe they will find the boy alive.
“Oh no, it’s recovery now,” Schendel said. “He’s been in far too long.”
The family is visiting from Tennessee, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.