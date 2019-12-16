A boy is going to be fine after being hit by a vehicle.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Joslyn and Wheeler in Saginaw shortly after 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.
TV5 was told the person hit is a boy, but he will be okay. He was checked out at the scene by medical personnel and was picked up by his mother.
No other information is available at this time.
