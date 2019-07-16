A beloved pet once lost is now home safe and sound.
The tricky tortoise made a getaway, leaving his young owner devastated.
“He set it down just for a second, we turned around and then it was gone,” said Hillary Baldwin, mother.
Hillary said her son’s heart was broken when his beloved pet George went missing.
She said 8-year-old Beau Baldwin used his birthday money to buy a Greek tortoise, but after setting him down outside last month, he got away.
“It was really sad. We looked everywhere, and we couldn’t find him because he blended in with the leaves because the leaves were brown. And he was brown and a baby,” Beau said.
The Bladwins said they were shocked by just how quickly the tortoise was able to get away.
After some time, the family decided to purchase George’s brother from the pet store – naming him Georgie. But they said they didn’t give up hope.
“We continued to look for Georgie I and we made a flyer, put it on the Nextdoor app, talked to friends, talked to neighbors, we just kept looking,” Hillary said.
Hillary said they began to fear the worst, but one month later the unthinkable happened – thanks to a post on social media.
“It says, ya know, Greek tortoise found and it gives the location. And I’m looking and it’s the same markings as George and I’m like, this is four miles away. There’s no way,” Hillary said.
George was found alive and well over busy intersections and four miles away.
“I was really happy, but I was also pretty teary,” Beau said.
Beau said he cried tears of joy and he loves caring for both of his pets.
“They’ve been eating a lot. They’ve been eating some homemade George-style salad,” Beau said.
