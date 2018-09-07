Boy Scouts to recruit girls in Saginaw County for first time this fall

The Boy Scouts of America will be recruiting boys and girls in the Mid-Michigan area for the first time this fall.
A recruitment blitz for all youth will take place on Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at more than 30 locations throughout Saginaw County, Reese and Vassar.
“We wanted to make the membership process seamless for families who are juggling multiple schedules and making decisions about what is best for their kids,” said Eric Curtis, development director for Water and Woods. “Now that membership in the BSA is available to girls and boys, parents can have all of their children involved in one organization that offers unlimited opportunities to learn critical leadership and life skills.”
The recruitment extravaganza is being spearheaded by the Ojibway District of the Water and Woods Field Service Council, Boy Scouts of America, which serves more than 13,000 youth and 5,000 adult volunteers in 27 counties in Northern and Eastern Michigan.
This year, the board and volunteers decided to hold a one-day recruitment event to make it easier for busy families, and to combine the recruitment efforts of all the Scouting units across the district.
The 107-year-old organization announced in October 2017 that younger girls will be allowed to join Cub Scouts and that older girls will be eligible to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.
"The historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls," Boy Scouts of America said in a statement. The group said it considered input from current members and leaders before making the decision.
BSA said the expansion is also aimed at helping busy families consolidate programs for their children.
