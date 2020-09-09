For the first time in six months, Bay City Western High School is hosting an athletic event on its campus.
“There was a part of me walking in today, I had a part of normal back, but I don’t know if we’ll get to real normal,” said Deanna Darby, a parent.
Darby has one son on the varsity soccer team and another on the junior varsity team.
She said it’s great to have them competing again.
“They need that social contact, but I also am glad that they are taking the safety precautions,” said Darby.
The event goes on with rules in place for athletes, coaches and spectators like wearing a mask at all times.
It’s being done under the governor’s executive order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Sophomore goalkeeper Cody Card says it’s hard to play with a mask on, but he’d rather play with a mask than not play at all.
As for enforcing the mask rule, that’s the responsibility of the host school.
Western Athletic Director Mike Thayer said it’s his job to make sure players and coaches have masks at all times.
“We’ve got to have the cooperation,” said Thayer. “We’re getting it for the most part. The vast majority are doing the best that they can, and so far, we’re having a great night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.