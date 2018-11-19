It started as a normal day fall day at E.F. Rittmueller Middle School in Frankenmuth as kids filed into the gym to hear a presentation from the school resource officer.
Alex Choate, 10, was in the crowd, but it was not destined to be a normal day at school for him.
“Second hour, I walked into that gym, sat down, and a police officer was done doing a presentation,” said Alex Choate, “I stepped off the bleacher and everything went black. I don’t remember anything past that.
Alex went into cardiac arrest. He didn’t know what was happening at the time, but his teachers and school staff sprang into action.
“We just played a quick tag game, it was down and back, and he didn’t come back,” said Luke Kanine, Alex’s gym teacher. “When I got to him, I saw he needed help. I got the kids out, and called Officer Smith back.”
Kanine called down to the office and help came rushing down the hallway. The school resource officer, Tim Smith, checked Alex’s airways when he arrived at the gym.
“At first I didn’t know if he was breathing or not,” said Officer Smith. “Then he started to turn colors, and I knew we had to act fast.”
School Secretary, Jennifer Grimshaw, and Alex’s Language Arts teacher, Jill Nichols, also were at his side. Grimshaw noticed the AED machine outside the gym door.
“I grabbed the AED, checked his vitals, and applied the pads,” said Grimshaw.
Officer Smith began CPR, and called for an ambulance on his radio.
“I got right next to him,” said Nichols, “because I thought, I didn’t want him to be scared. I started rubbing his head and holding his hand.”
From there, a MMR ambulance picked Alex up from the school. He was taken to Covenant Healthcare where a team of nurses and doctors cared for him in the emergency room. Then, he was airlifted in a LifeNet helicopter to a hospital in Ann Arbor.
Alex had previously been diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, and after his collapse at school, he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, or ICD, implanted in his chest.
That’s a device that will keep his heart pumping.
After a couple weeks of recovery, he’s now back at school, and able to run, jump, and be a kid.
And with the help of Covenant Healthcare, MMR, and LifeNet Paramedics, TV5 was there to bring together Alex and his family with the team that save his life.
WEB EXTRA: See Alex meet the crew that saved his life
“Cause you don’t remember,” said Nathan Choate, Alex’s father, he told his son to “have them tell you how they helped you.”
One by one Alex shook hands and thanked each member of his life-saving team. From paramedics, to pilots, it was an emotional reunion.
“Hi, I’m Autumn,” said Autumn Duty, a helicopter paramedic. “My partner and I flew you down to the University of Michigan.”
“Thank you,” Alex responded.
Alex had his arm in a sling while he recovered from his ICD placement. He had his life-savers sign his sling as a keepsake.
“It makes us really happy,” said Duty. “This is why we do what we do.”
“It’s wonderful seeing the outcome,” said Stephanie Wright, a Covenant nurse. “Because we never get to see it from our perspective. It was amazing to meet him.”
The meeting was an impactful one for Alex’s parents as well who were able to thank the team for saving their son.
“It’s very helpful for us to say thank-you to everyone,” said Nathan. “And for them too, to see him like this now.”
“There’s not really enough ways to say thank-you for all of the amazing, amazing things they’ve done for us,” said Liana Choate, Alex’s mother.
Alex had a simple message for the team.
“Thank you,” said Alex, “thank you for saving my life.”
Then, the LifeNet paramedics had a special treat for Alex. They let him take another flight in the helicopter. This time, he was able to enjoy the view. They flew around Saginaw and Alex said he had a blast.
Afterward Alex received a wings pin from the pilot. She said he was probably the only person who flew in the helicopter twice.
Alex’s teachers are also glad to see him back at school. Alex also thanked them for their quick thinking that day.
“I just wanted to give him a hug,” said Kanine. “I wanted to know he was going to be alright.”
“When they came and got Alex, then you can take a breath,” said Nichols. “It’s so scary though. Then you lose it, and everyone hugs and there’s tears. But you wipe them and go and teach your next class, because we’re teachers and that’s what we do.”
Alex said this whole experience has made him thankful, and given him a new outlook on life.
“I learned how important it is to live in the moment,” said Alex. “I didn’t do a lot of that before this.
