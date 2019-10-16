The family of 4-year-old Zachary Tyson said their final goodbyes on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Last week, Zachary was a playful kid full of life. On Wednesday, he was an organ donor being honored with a Gift of Life tribute walk.
Zachary died after he was hit by a car in Iosco County last week.
With Zachary’s family’s blessing, TV5 was there as Zachary was wheeled out of his room for the last time before his organs were taken to be used in surgeries elsewhere. Outside, a Gift of Life flag flew in front of the main entrance at Covenant Healthcare. It is flown every day an organ donation to the Gift of Life occurs.
“Zach was a joy of life. And if we can help another child or another person so that they can live, that’s who Zach is,” said Bryan Allen, Zachary’s uncle.
Allen said even during the worst moments of his life, it is important to help others.
“Whatever we can do to help someone else to not go through what we are going through, we will do,” Allen said.
Zachary’s grandfather, James Tyson, said he made everybody smile.
“And this way he can make others smile longer,” James said.
James said many of his grandson’s organs are viable. Now there are people who will get the organ they’ve been waiting for, thanks to Zachary.
“I know it hurts for us now. But it still gives us a little good feeling on the inside to know that Zacharys helping others,” James said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.