Officials were asking for help tracking down a missing child with autism.
Kevin Richard Yarrington, 9, was found on Oct. 23 in good condition.
Troopers said EMS will be checking him out as a precautionary measure.
TV5 will update you with more information on how and where he was located when it becomes available.
