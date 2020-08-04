Boyce Hydro, the owner of the dams in Mid-Michigan that failed in May, has filed for bankruptcy.
Court records show the company filed for bankruptcy on Friday, July 31.
The company operated the Edenville, Sanford, Secord, and Smallwood dams along the Tittabawassee River in Midland and Gladwin counties.
Boyce Hydro has just more than $1 million in liquidated unsecured debts that are known of, some of which is disputed, according to the lawsuit.
Businesses and families affected by flooding have filed numerous class action and individual lawsuits.
Inside court records, it states that Boyce Hydro does not believe it in any way caused the flooding and tried to take steps to prevent it.
In 2006, the company acquired the dams and began making improvements, according to court records.
Through April 20, the company spent $6 million on improvements to the dams, much of which was for improvements required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
Documents say much of that money was borrowed by Boyce Hydro due to the limited revenue of the dams.
One requirement was for the Edenville dam for more spillway capacity, which was estimated to cost more than $8 million.
In 2013, the company offered to surrender their FERC license for the Edenville Dam and lower the level of the Wixom Reservoir approximately 7 feet below the prior “normal pond” level to increase dam safety, court records say.
Local communities and government agencies greatly opposed this. The company looked to address these concerns by finding a buyer that could afford to add the additional spillway capacity, but could never find one.
In Sept. 2018, FERC revoked Edenville Dam's license to generate electricity, and could no longer generate any revenue.
Annual revenue from the Edenville Dam operation had averaged approximately $1.3 million during the three previous years.
After the license revocation, the Edenville Dam became the regulatory control of the Dam Safety Unit of Michigan’s department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement:
“This is a clear example of the problem that can arise when private entities own public infrastructure. Boyce Hydro has been a negligent owner and manager for years, and now, rather than dealing with the tragic circumstances that resulted from its negligence and paying the cost to fix those problems, the company is declaring bankruptcy and potentially leaving Michigan taxpayers holding the bag. Boyce Hydro has failed to properly maintain its infrastructure, it has failed to abide by federal and state environmental requirements, it has failed to address the concerns of state and federal regulators in the aftermath of the dam failures, and it has failed to be a good partner to this community. My office will do everything it can to make sure Boyce and the related entities and individuals responsible for this disaster are held accountable to the people of Michigan.”
TV5 has reached out to Boyce Hydro and we are waiting on a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.