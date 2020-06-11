Several departments responded to the scene of a fire at a home in the 1000 block of Boyne Street in Flint Township.
Crews were sent to the home at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 11.
The fire department said one person was home when the fire broke out, but they were able to make it out safely before firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Flint Township Firefighters were assisted by the Burton and Mundy Township fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.