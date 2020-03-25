The Boys & Girls Club of the Great Lakes Bay Region is bringing online programming to kids at home during the stay-at-home order.
All Boys & Girls Clubs in the area are closed until April 13, per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order.
On Wednesday, March 25, the organization started doing online programming for kids "who may be feeling isolated."
The programs are posted on the Facebook group page "Great Lakes Clubs At Home."
"These opportunities will include prompts for physical activity, educational exercises, and a STEAM topic each week. We welcome families to participate by posting a video of themselves doing the activities we are challenging youth to do," the organization said.
Starting next week, the organization will launch Zoom for prevention programming.
"Through hands-on, critical thinking games and real discussions about anxiety, emotions and decision-making, prevention programming helps our youth to learn key life skills for coping. We welcome all of our Club kids at home to join us," the organization said.
Parents can sign a consent form to allow their children to participate here.
"We are here for our Club families in this uncertain time, and will do all we can to ensure our families and children have what they need. We look forward to connecting with you as we work to fulfill our mission of nourishing character and inspiring potential," the organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.