Westbound I-94 near Detroit was closed due to a fuel tanker fire that turned out to just be from the brakes.
Michigan State Police reported that NB Telegraph, South of I-94 was also closed.
Officials said that a tow truck was towing the tanker, full of diesel fuel, when the brakes caught fire.
No one was in the tanker at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.