Brant Township man killed in crash with semi

A 20-year-old man from Brant Township died in a crash in Saginaw County's Brady Township on Wednesday.
Police emporarily closed Brady Road at S. Hemlock in southwestern Saginaw County while they investigated, but it has since reopened.
According to Saginaw County Sheriff's Det. Sgt. Miguel Gomez, the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was struck in the driver's side door area after pulling into the path of a Menard's truck driven by a 19-year-old Montrose man.
Gomez said the name of the victim is not being released, pending notification of the family.
An investigation into the crash continues.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.