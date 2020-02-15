Mid-Michigan residents took a dip for a chilly fundraising tradition in Saginaw benefiting athletes from across the state.
Flip flops, towels and a pool right in Old Town Saginaw created a summer-like scene during the Special Olypmics Michigan Polar Plunge on Feb. 15.
The frigid temperatures did not stop anyone from jumping right into the pool.
"I'm doing the Polar Plunge," said Malaya Samborn, a first time plunger who is only seven years old.
About 160 people made the plunge in 42 degree water in order to help Special Olympics athletes in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
"We're here to support the Special Olympics here in Saginaw," said Alyssa Dubay, a participant. "It's our local cause!"
Samborn said she is jumping in with her step mom Amanda.
"I'm helping people out," said Samborn.
Buffalo Wild Wings made an appropriate statement by showing up in Frozen costumes for their first time jumping.
"I'm scared a little bit," said Kennedie Hayes.
The Buffalo Wild Wings team has raised over a thousand dollars in the past month and a half.
"I really think being a part of the team and making a difference and showing support for the cause is the most important," said Dubay.
Bay City Central Unified Champion Todd Jasman supported his sister who is a Special Olympic athlete.
"I just want to get the word out that Special Olympics is not what you think," said Jasam. "They're actually hard-working athletes."
The fundraising efforts have reached nearly $25,000 dollars and will help fund athletic competitions and sports training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.