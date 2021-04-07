The P.1 (Brazil) variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Genesee County.
The resident first tested positive for the virus on March 23. Additional testing at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories confirmed it was the P.1 variant, according to the Genesee County Health Department.
This is the second case of this variant in Michigan. The first was reported in Bay County.
“Current evidence suggests the P.1 (Brazil) variant has the ability to re-infect individuals previously infected with the original COVID-19 virus,” the health department said. “Even though the P.1 (Brazil) variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus, the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the same.”
