Authorities say at least four gun shops in western Michigan have been targeted by break-ins during less than a week.
The latest break-ins took place early Sunday, when five guns were taken from Armory Valentine in Kentwood. Other break-ins were reported that morning at Imperial Gunworx in Sparta and Long Range Archery and Firearms in Ottawa County's Holland Township.
Last Wednesday, authorities say four masked people broke into Barracks 616 in Kent County's Cascade Township and stole about two dozen handguns. Surveillance video showed the guns being taken. An alarm alerted sheriff's deputies to the break-in. The suspects fled in a white SUV that also was recorded on video.
Authorities haven't said whether all of the break-ins are connected. Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact investigators.
