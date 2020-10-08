Just as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was moving Michigan into phase four of her COVID-19 safe start plan, another plan was brewing in mid-June.
"Conspiring to kidnap the governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.
According to court documents militia members held a meeting in Ohio, needing 200 men to storm the Lansing Capitol building and take hostages, including Whitmer, who they would try for treason.
Investigators say some of the men accused met at the state capitol during armed protests in June.
In late June and early July, FBI agents say the men began tactical training exercises in Michigan and in Wisconsin.
By mid-July they set their sights on targeting her personal vacation home in west Michigan or her official summer residence.
"Members of this conspiracy on two occasions conducted coordinated surveillance on the governor's vacation home," Birge said.
In August investigators say tactical training included a discussion on destroying the governor's boat. Just days later the group became increasingly suspicious that they had been infiltrated by law enforcement, but they carried on.
In September members tested explosives hoping to blow up a bridge to escape by boat after the kidnapping.
"The group successfully detonated an improvised explosive device wrapped with shrapnel to test its antipersonnel capabilities," Birge said.
FBI agents say the group planned to conduct a final training exercise in late October before carrying out the terrorist plot around election day.
"The individuals in custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the capitol building of Michigan," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
The 13 men caught the eye of the FBI because of social media posts threatening to violently overthrow the state government.
With the use of undercover agents, secret recordings, and online messages the credible threat never materialized.
