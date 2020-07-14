The 2020 World Expo of Beer has been canceled.
The committee made the announcement on July 14, saying that the event, which was to be held on Oct. 2 & 3, is being canceled to keep patrons, vendors, brewers, and the community safe.
In the announcement, the committee went on to say that because of the tough times, if you can find a way to give back to your local breweries, or community, they’re asking you help them out.
Next year’s events have already been scheduled for May 21st and 22nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.