The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the Detroit Police Department arrested James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford school shooter, in the early morning hours on Saturday.
A business owner called the Detroit Police Department after they saw the Crumbleys vehicle in their business's parking lot on Bellevue near Jefferson.
The sheriff's office says the business owner saw a woman near the car. After he called 911, she fled on foot.
The Crumbleys will be brought to the Oakland County Jail. The sheriff's office says a possible arraignment is expected Saturday morning.
This story is still unfolding. Stay tuned for any updates.
