The intersection of Michigan and Shattuck in Carrollton Township is shut down due to reports of an adult who was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.
Central dispatch paged at 3:13 p.m. that police have shut down the intersection.
Residents are asked to avoid the area while police investigate and work to clear the scene.
There are no further details at this time.
Central dispatch previously reported the victim was a child.
