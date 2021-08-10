Allegiant Air will make Flint’s Bishop International Airport an aircraft and crew based airport.
That is a $75 million investment creating at least 89 new and high-wage jobs, the airport said. The base operation begins in February.
In addition, the airline announced a new route out of Flint. The nonstop flight will travel to Phoenix/Mesa beginning Nov. 18.
“Flint has been a great location for Allegiant, where our presence and success have grown each year,” said Keith Hansen, Allegiant’s vice president of government affairs. “It makes perfect sense to establish an aircraft and crew base in Flint, further embedding Allegiant in the community as a hometown airline. Having locally-based operations will mean opportunities for expanded hours, as well as more – and more frequent – flight offerings for local residents. We are grateful to our outstanding partners at Flint Bishop International Airport for working to make this exciting step in Allegiant’s growth a reality.”
The airport said the announcement is the culmination of a great relationship with Allegiant.
“Our passengers have proven time and again how much they value the unique brand of travel that Allegiant offers. Allegiant has grown from less than 7 percent of our traffic in 2016, to over 54 percent today. It’s an amazing story of growth, commitment and partnership. Opening this base will add a variety of high paying jobs to the region, give our passengers greater access to more nonstop destinations, and the airline a home in Mid-Michigan. We’re looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level," said Nino Sapone, chief executive officer at Flint Bishop International Airport.
Allegiant began operating at FNT in 2016.
