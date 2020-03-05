Art Van Furniture has announced it is winding down operations and will begin liquidation sales at all of its company-owned stores in multiple states, including Michigan.
"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment," said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson. "We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community."
CLICK HERE for the press release from Art Van
The company said the company-owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio will be closed.
"On behalf of the Company we want to offer our sincere appreciation to our employees for their dedication, commitment and hard work. We also want to extend our gratitude to the many customers, vendors, franchisees, charities and communities who have supported these retailers," continued Charles.
The liquidation sales will begin Friday, March 6 at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, and Scott Shuptrine Interiors.
