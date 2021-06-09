Cole Zielinski’s death, the man who went missing in the Saginaw Bay and his body was later discovered by a fisherman, has been ruled a drowning following an autopsy, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.
Zielinski's body was found about noon on Saturday in the Saginaw Bay. A fisherman spotted the body floating around Gull Island east of the Kawkawlin river. The Bay County Sherriff’s Office and the Coast Guard responded to recover the body.
Zielinski disappeared on Sunday, May 30. Zielinski had been missing since he went out on a boat with his fiancé and dog in the Saginaw Bay.
Investigators believe he fell off his boat as he went after his dog. By the time Zielinski’s fiancé turned it around, he was gone.
The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t believe there was any foul play in this incident.
