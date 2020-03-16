Effective at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16 all bars, restaurants, and other establishments will be temporarily shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s staff confirming the news to TV5.
This will only impact dine-in options. You will still be able to do carry-out.
CLICK HERE for our COVID-19 coverage.
So far Michigan has 53 confirmed cases of the virus. The U.S. has at least 3,400 cases, with 65 fatalities, as of 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
