A body was found floating in a Mid-Michigan creek, and investigators are trying to figure out how the person died.
Michigan State Police were called to Pattee Creek in Saginaw County’s Albee Township just before 8 p.m. on March 25.
Troopers were sent to Bueche Road, south of Fry Road, and found a body floating in the creek.
Initial investigation indicated that the body has been in the water for an extended period of time and it’s still unclear how the person died.
An autopsy is scheduled for March 26.
Investigators are currently working to see if there are any open missing person cases that may be connected to the investigation.
