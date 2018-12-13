A Mid-Michigan school, and a Michigan hospital were targeted in a spate of bomb threats being made across the country.
Dozens of bomb threats have been reported nationwide at government buildings, schools, banks, and other businesses.
Grand Blanc Community Schools reported a staff member at East Middle School received an email threatening the activation of a bomb. The district said another school in Genesee County got the same email.
The district said the threat was non-specific, and they believe it was sent with the intention of scaring random people into sending money overseas.
The school took precautions, but no bomb was found.
War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie also received an emailed bomb threat.
A hospital representative called 911, and officers were sent over.
Police there said the hospital I.T. director confirmed the threat was ransomware originating out of Russia.
The hospital said there have been several of these types of threats at hospitals throughout Michigan in the past couple of days. Including at similar organizations in Charlevoix, and three locations in Oakland County.
The threat is not deemed credible, but precautions are being taken.
Several businesses in the Battle Creek area have also received the threats.
