A main road in Saginaw County is closed because of a gas main break.
Tittabawassee Road between Thomas Road and Woodshire Drive in Tittabawassee Township is closed, according to Saginaw County Emergency Alerts.
The road is closed until further notice.
The closure was caused by a broken gas main.
The Tittabawassee Township Fire Department is on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.