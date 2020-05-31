A Buena Vista officer was shot at on May 31, according to Michigan State Police.
Lieutenant David Kaiser confirmed to TV5 that the officer was in his personal vehicle in civilian clothing and was off-duty when he was shot at.
The officer suffered no injuries, according to police.
There is no suspect at this time and the motive is unknown.
Stay with TV5 for the latest on the incident.
